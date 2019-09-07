Fall-like feel and then back to summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We've got fantastic football weather! Here we go, Brownies, here we go!!! You actually can dress with a Browns long-sleeve shirt/sweatshirt since it will be on the cool side.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool, a passing shower possible after midnight.

Your Sunday looks a like like Saturday, but a toss cooler since we’ve got a little cold front pushing through overnight. This is going to give the chance of a few passing showers in the early part of Sunday.

The next weather system brings in humidity, rain and storms on Wednesday. Did you think you were done running your AC? You might want to turn it back on on Tuesday when the humidity returns. We could see the Feels-Like temperature of near 90° on Wednesday.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

