Cleveland police search for missing 13-year-old girl

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to the police report, Danaiya Williams’ mother took her to Cleveland’s 5th district police station Saturday afternoon to teach her a lesson about her behavior.

The teen’s mother drove around the neighborhood for approximately 10 minutes before returning to the station to pick Williams up. However, when the mother returned, Williams was gone.

Police say Williams is 5′ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, black tank top and shorts.

The report states that authorities consider Williams endangered and missing under circumstances indicating that her physical safety may be in danger. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.

