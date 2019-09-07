Bulldog finds furever home after spending 602 days at Ashtabula County APL

ASHTABULA, Ohio — After spending more than a year in the shelter, Patches has finally found his furever home.

Patches was brought to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League on January 12, 2018 and remained there for 602 days, according to the shelter’s Facebook post.

Patches, a 7-year-old American bulldog, was finally adopted Friday.

He reportedly loves having fun, playing in the yard and playing with toys. The APL says, however, he needs durable toys or they will be demolished rather quickly.

He is also quite the ladies’ man and does not want to live with other dogs, unless they are female, cats or young children.

Luckily for Patches, his new home is a place where he can “give kisses at any time of the day” and will receive lots of love.

Congratulations Patches!

You can find more dogs up for adoption on the APL’s website.