Browns Forecast: Cool, cloudy & a chance of rain showers

CLEVELAND — Fantastic football weather for the Browns home opener Sunday! Here we go, Brownies, here we go!!! You actually can dress with a Browns long-sleeve shirt/sweatshirt since it will be on the cool side.

Keep in mind that there is a very small chance that you bump into a rain shower along the way to the game or tailgating…or even during the game. So you might want to wear a weatherproof light jacket in case you’re sensitive to the rain.

Sunday is shaping up to be a lot like Saturday — ruled by clouds with a chance of a passing shower in the morning or even early afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cool-side in the low 70s because a cold front comes through Saturday night.

The next weather system brings in humidity, rain and storms on Wednesday. Heat and humidity begins to return Tuesday so you might want to turn the AC back on as the humidity lasts until the weekend.

