Bath & Body Works having buy 2, get 2 free candle sale this weekend

Posted 8:36 pm, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53PM, September 7, 2019

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Cool weather is coming which means it’s time to start preparing for indoor coziness. Bath & Body Works is making that a little easier this weekend with their buy two, get two free candle sale.

Now through September 9 at 5:59 a.m. EST, you can stock up on all your favorite fall and winter scents.  There are over 130 different scents to choose from!

The deal includes 7 oz. and 4.5 oz. candles. Prices start at  $14.50 and $24.50, depending on size.  The lowest priced candles in your order will be the ones you receive for free.

The company is also offering a $10 off $40 coupon which is redeemable online using the coupon code PUMPKINPATCH.

See all the candles and the coupon details on the Bath & Body Works website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.