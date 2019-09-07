Bath & Body Works having buy 2, get 2 free candle sale this weekend

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Cool weather is coming which means it’s time to start preparing for indoor coziness. Bath & Body Works is making that a little easier this weekend with their buy two, get two free candle sale.

Now through September 9 at 5:59 a.m. EST, you can stock up on all your favorite fall and winter scents. There are over 130 different scents to choose from!

The deal includes 7 oz. and 4.5 oz. candles. Prices start at $14.50 and $24.50, depending on size. The lowest priced candles in your order will be the ones you receive for free.

The company is also offering a $10 off $40 coupon which is redeemable online using the coupon code PUMPKINPATCH.

See all the candles and the coupon details on the Bath & Body Works website.