CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 61-year-old Karren Hansen.

She’s been missing since September 3.

Hansen was last seen at a residence in Lee Township at 10:30 a.m. that day.

She’s 5’8″ and weighs 180 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, call the sheriff at (330)627-2141.

