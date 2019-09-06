Woollybear golf outing means huge festival in Vermilion is right around the corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a sure sign the Woollybear Festival is right around the corner: Friday was the Woollybear golf outing!

Our own Gabe Spiegel and Beth McLeod hit the links for the great cause at Thunderbird Hills Golf Course in Huron.

The event raises money for the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce to help put on the annual Woollybear Festival.

This year’s festival will be held on Sunday, October 6 in downtown Vermilion.

Each year, tens of thousands of people head to Vermilion to take part in the festival that began with a fundraising idea and an insect.

The Woollybear Festival is the largest one-day festival in the country.

***Continuing coverage***