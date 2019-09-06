× What to know ahead of the Cleveland Browns home opener

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

When the gates open at 11 a.m., you’ll see fireworks around the stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

As always, they will be using the NFL bag policy. Read more here.

Mobile ticketing:

All fans will use secure mobile ticketing to enter FirstEnergy Stadium, as part of the NFL’s initiative to confirm ticket authenticity and improve efficiency.

Download the Browns Mobile App and make sure it is updated prior to gameday

Before gameday, access tickets and add tickets to Apple Wallet and/or transfer to friends, family members and guests

Have tickets visible on mobile devices when approaching FirstEnergy Stadium gates through Apple Wallet or the Browns Mobile App





Getting downtown:

The Browns urge fans to get downtown ahead of 11:30 a.m.

Minimize usage of the Shoreway’s East 9th Street, Lakeside Avenue/West 6th Street and West 3rd Street.

Road closures of East 9th and West 3rd streets will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including Shoreway/State Route 2 exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin 1.5 hours prior to kickoff and end shortly after kickoff.

Recommended entry points to downtown Cleveland are W 25th Street off Eastbound Route 2 when approaching from the west side of Cleveland and Superior Avenue off Interstate 90 west when coming from the east side.

During the road closures that begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff , all Browns parking pass holders and guests with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street (Exit 175 on I-90).





Municipal parking lot:

The muni lot opens at 7 a.m. and it’s $25 per occupied space.

According to the city, there will be 50 portable restrooms, 75 trashcans and 3 Dumpsters in the municipal lot for all regular season games.

No open pit fires

Propane grills only (No charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces prohibited

Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces

No in & out privileges

All liter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot).

