'We were able to work it out': U.S. Marshals release new details on the surrender of Mayor Jackson's grandson

CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals say they were able to work with Mayor Frank Jackson on coordinating a surrender of his grandson, who is facing felony charges, for an alleged assault on his girlfriend.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott told Fox 8 he contacted Mayor Frank Jackson to discuss either having the Marshals track down his 22-year-old grandson Frank Q. Jackson or allowing him to surrender.

“The media was camped outside of his home so I thought the best way to handle it was to call and try and work something out,” Elliott said.

According to a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police report, Jackson is accused of punching, choking and hitting an 18-year-old woman with a metal truck hitch in June. Officials say the woman was his girlfriend.

Cleveland City prosecutors did not file charges after the victim decided she did not want to pursue the case.

Elliott said the mayor was cooperative and did not ask for anything.

“We were able to work it out. His grandson was taken into custody,” Elliott said.

Frank Q. Jackson, was indicted Wednesday on charges of felonious assault, abduction, and failure to comply with police, he was arrested around 9 Thursday evening.

He is expected to be arraigned on the charges Monday.

The county prosecutors, however, reviewed it earlier this week and then presented it to the grand jury.

The mayor has previously told the Fox 8 I-Team he does not interfere in his grandson’s cases.

