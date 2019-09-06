Video: Thieves get away from ATM in smash-and-grab at Kirtland convenience store

KIRTLAND, Ohio– Police are looking for the group who stole an ATM from a Kirtland convenience store early Friday morning.

The suspects smashed through the front of the Circle K on Chardon Road with a Dodge Caravan. They loaded the ATM into a Plymouth Voyager with the Ohio license plate HUE1666, Kirtland police said.

A clerk was working at the time, but was not injured.

Willoughby officers spotted the van and chased it. The pursuit ended near East 140th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

According to police, there were five to six suspects wearing black pants, light-colored jackets and gloves with bandannas covering their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kirtland Police Department at 440-256-3333.