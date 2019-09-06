Tyler Perry uses private plane to take relief supplies to the Bahamas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAHAMAS -- Actor Tyler Perry is helping people in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian caused devastation.

According to TMZ, Perry has been using his private seaplane to get relief supplies to the Abaco Islands.

At least two trips have reportedly been made to take items like water, juice, sleeping bags, diapers and more to those who need them.

After Dorian hit, Perry posted on his Facebook page, "To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better. You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine agin. #HurricaneDorian"

The hurricane is being blamed for at least 30 deaths in the Bahamas, but thousands are still missing, according to the director general of the country’s tourism and aviation ministry.

