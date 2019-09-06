Taylor Swift donates $10K to 16-year-old fan battling bone cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift made a $10,000 donation to a 16-year-old fan’s GoFundMe account in an effort to help with her medical expenses.

According to WVLT, Trinity Foster is fighting stage four osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, and has been in and out of the hospital all year.

Foster is currently receiving care at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and has decorated her hospital room with Taylor Swift merchandise. The teen even had an album release party in her room when Swift dropped her new album, Lover, last month.

Foster told the news outlet the release party made her very happy, adding that her favorite song on the new album is “Soon You’ll Get Better,” which is about getting better in the hospital.

Well, the release party did more than bring a smile to Foster’s face — it also got Swift’s attention.

Thursday, the pop star made a $10,000 donation to Foster’s GoFundMe account and left a heartwarming message that reportedly read,

“Trinity, I saw photos of your album release party that you did in your hospital room and wanted to say thank you for being so kind and supportive! I hope I can give you a hug in person soon, but in the meantime I wanted to send you this and all my love. Your friend, Taylor.”

The GoFundMe account has since been disabled.

According to the news outlet, Foster has three more rounds of chemotherapy to undergo and is expected to be done in October.