September 6, 2019: Playhouse Square Season on Sale Show

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
October 8 – 27, 2019

The Band’s Visit
November 5 – 24, 2019

Mean Girls
December 3 – 22, 2019

Anastasia
February 4 – 23, 2020

Jesus Christ Superstar
March 10 – 29, 2020

My Fair Lady
April 28 – May 17, 2020

Disney’s FROZEN
July 15 – August 16, 2020

To purchase tickets, call 216-241-6000 or log on to www.playhousesquare.org.

Sung’s House
1507 Euclid Ave., Cleveland 44115
216.696.7655
www.sungshouse.com

The Lumen at Playhouse Square
http://www.playhousesquare.org/about-playhousesquare-main/playhouse-square-apartment-tower

Cartography
Thursday, November 14th
http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/cartography-1

Playhouse Square: Plan Your Visit
http://www.playhousesquare.org/plan-your-visit-main

