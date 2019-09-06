× Sandusky man wins $80,000 a year for 25 years on Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Talk about luck! A Northeast Ohio man won a huge prize after purchasing a scratch-off ticket.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Brandon Lyles, of Sandusky, won $80,000 a year for the next 25 years playing Platinum Diamond Spectacular — a $20 scratch-off.

In case you were wondering, Lyles bought the ticket at Sandusky Food Mart on Cleveland Rd. in Sandusky.

The Ohio Lottery said, as of Sept. 3, 2019, there are still five top prizes remaining.

You can learn more, here.