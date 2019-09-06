× Ohio Dept. of Agriculture issues health alert after Tuna sold at Kroger linked to scombroid poisoning

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio The Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for Yellowfin Tuna after four cases of scombroid poisoning were reported in Franklin and Montgomery Counties.

Scombroid fish poisoning, also known as histamine fish poisoning, resembles an allergic reaction that occurs after eating fish contaminated with high levels of histamine. Symptoms can begin within two minutes to several hours after eating the fish.

The most common symptoms are tingling and burning sensations around the mouth, facial flushing, sweating, nausea, vomiting, headache, palpitations, dizziness, and rash. Most people have mild symptoms that resolve within a few hours. However, in some cases, symptoms may last for several days.

According to the ODA, the product subject to this alert was sold with a label of “Tuna Yellowfin Steak Fresh Wild Caught,” both with and without sesame ginger seasoning. It had sell-by dates of 9-3-2019 and 9-5-2019.

The product was sold fresh at three different Kroger stores one at Stoneridge Drive in Gahanna, a store in Miamisburg, and another store in Centerville.

The ODA says there may be additional customers who purchased the product or who got sick but haven’t yet been identified.

Officials are encouraging anyone in possession of any items subject to this alert to discard them. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness are encouraged to contact a medical professional immediately.

Consumers with questions about food safety can contact ODA’s Division of Food Safety at (614) 728-6250.