New Dave and Buster’s location in Canton to hire 230

CANTON, Ohio– The new Dave and Buster’s location in Canton is in the process of hiring more than 200 employees.

Located on in Belden Village, the entertainment complex is scheduled to open on Nov. 4.

Positions available include servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks and game techs. Candidates can apply online at daveandbusters.com/careers

“Dave & Buster’s provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside upbeat teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-of-the-line customer experience,” said Jason Patton, Dave & Buster’s Canton general manager, in a news release on Friday.