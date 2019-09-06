× Mother pleads guilty in connection with overdose death of 2-year-old son

CLEVELAND- A woman who was charged in connection with her toddler son’s drug overdose death pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Tessa Gadd retracted her former not guilty plea and entered a plea of guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

According to court documents, in March of 2018, Gadd’s boyfriend, John Hines, Jr. took illegal drugs to her home; that’s when Gadd’s son, Lorenzo Ealom, Jr., consumed Suboxone, which is a medication prescribed to heroin addicts to help with their addiction.

Instead of being taken for treatment, the two-year-old boy was reportedly dropped off at day care, then was later taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

The toddler had a high dosage of cough medicine and Benadryl in his system, along with indications of prior cocaine ingestion.

Gadd will be sentenced October 22. Hines, Jr.’s case is still making its way through the courts.

**Read more, here**