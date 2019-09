Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every day in our country thousands of people go missing. That is why FOX 8 and Amanda Berry have teamed up to help find missing individuals locally and reunite them with their family.

Darius Morgan, 16, was last seen June 8 in Cleveland

Darius wore light jeans, a black t-shirt with Spitzer on it and white shoes on the day he went missing.

He also has a paw print tattoo on his chest.

If you have information that will help authorities locate him please call, (216) 621-1234..

