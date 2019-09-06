Local school dedicates TV studio in honor of former FOX 8 reporter Kathleen Cochrane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the second time in less than a year, a TV studio has been dedicated at a local school in honor of former FOX 8 reporter Kathleen Cochrane.

Kathleen, an Emmy award winning journalist and beloved colleague, passed away unexpectedly from a flu virus in late 2017.

Her husband, Dean DePiero, along with his and Kathleen's children, Blake, 9, and Hadley, 6, took part in Friday's dedication.

"Nothing, of course, will bring her back," Dean told the gathering, but keeping her memory alive "helps with the pain."

The dedication at St. Albert the Great at Assumption Academy follows the dedication last September of a similar studio at St. Albert's the Great in North Royalton.

Dean DePiero noted how their is now a partnership between the two schools, and he thanked the donors who made it possible, along with the behind-the-scenes executives and engineers at FOX 8 who helped turn the studios into a reality.

Kathleen had spoken about doing something regarding broadcast journalism in schools before her passing.

"Our family is very proud," DePiero said, noting that his wife was a great journalist who had a true passion for the business.

Kathleen was also a big supporter of the Cuyahoga County Library System. The Strongsville branch has dedicated its audio-visual studio in her honor as well.