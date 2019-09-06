Local family with home in Bahamas vows to help neighbors left devastated by Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A Northeast Ohio family with a home in the Bahamas is desperately trying to assess the damage of Hurricane Dorian while, at the same time, vowing to help their neighbors and friends left devastated on the island.

“It was about 15 years ago, we went on vacation and we fell in love with the place,” said Sarka.

So, they bought a home at Green Turtle Cay in the Bahamas and the locals became their friends.

“There are only about 400 residents. They make us as outsiders feel like we are part of the community, it's a great place, it's home,” said Meek.

That home was devastated by Hurricane Dorian with 185 mile per hours winds.

Sarka and Meek watched the news with dread over Labor Day weekend.

“We were just so stunned. All we were concerned about were people, not our house. We are really remote, at the end of town,” said Sarka.

And as the hurricane ravaged the islands, they discovered their home survived somehow, but any communication with residents is nearly impossible.

However, a neighbor managed to call Sarka briefly on a satellite phone Wednesday night.

“She told me everyone was alive. I told her, look, we have a gator that will get through, I told her where the keys were, there is food in the house. House as many people as you can. That’s because in the town there isn’t a building standing,” said Sarka.

Meantime, Sarka and Meek can only watch and wait as reports of the devastation continue to surface.

“You feel helpless. We would be a burden if we went. We couldn’t do anything and only use up their resources. What they really is supplies and for people to send funding,” said Meek.

