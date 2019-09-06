Local dogs with disabilities get help thanks to FOX 8 viewers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRLAWN, Ohio - Brian Hollingsworth says his two disabled dogs will soon be getting prosthetic devices thanks to the generous donations made by FOX 8 viewers.

Last month Hollingsworth told FOX 8 that he adopted the two special dogs, Wallaby and Roo, and even took on a second job to help pay for their needs.

"Dogs with special needs just have a special place in my heart and I had to help," Hollingsworth said. "These are my best friends."

He set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for their prosthetic devices.

"A short time after the story ran, FOX 8 viewers were so generous and we got the money we needed," Hollingsworth said. "Thank you can't even express how grateful I am."

The two have been fitted for the devices and should get them in about a week.