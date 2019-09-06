Lake County man hospitalized after prolonged vaping including THC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Cameron Collier, 20, remains hospitalized due to a sudden illness he believes is connected to prolonged e-cigarette use, including THC.

"It's kind of stupid but I was a vaper for over a year and just these past few weeks, even a month maybe, all these symptoms have started adding up," said Collier.

Collier says he did not smoke cigarettes prior to vaping but because of its popularity with friends, he started using e-cigarettes.

"I also had a THC vape. I would vape them both everyday, all day because I really didn't know the harm in it," said Collier.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced a multi-state investigation into lung illnesses potentially linked to vaping in August. Thirty-three states reported possible cases of illnesses associated with e-cigarette use including Ohio.

"The battery that actually burns the oils you can buy at any gas station smoke shop but the actual oil you have to go through people, who go through people," said Collier about buying the product.

According to the CDC, 450 possible cases of lung illness have been reported nationwide. Closer to home, Summit County Public Health urged people to stop vaping this week due to illness concerns.

"My biggest fear is that it's more damage than we know to his respiratory system and it could be irreversible," said Jennifer Collier outside her son's hospital room.

Hospitalized since Saturday, Collier says he is not sure how severe his condition is but has a message for anyone using e-cigarettes.

"I want everyone to stop," he said. "Let them know the real dangers."

According to the CDC four deaths have been confirmed related to e-cigarettes.

Continuing coverage, here.