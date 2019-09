NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio — Police are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead inside her home.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 4700 block of Manchester Road for a welfare check on Friday.

Law enforcement sources tell the I-Team that her body may have been there for a while and foul play is suspected.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and BCI are assisting with the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.