I-TEAM: East Cleveland police investigating after dog set on fire in crate

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland police tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM that officers are investigating after someone set a dog on fire while the pet was inside a crate.

According to Captain Scott Gardner, officers rescued the severely burned dog Friday morning, and took it for medical care, but the animal’s injuries were so great it had to be euthanized.

It happened in the garage of an apartment complex in the 16000 block of Nelacrest Road.

East Cleveland police say people there took in a stray dog. Then they found they didn’t have room for it in their apartment, so they put the dog in a crate in the parking garage.

Police say “unknown persons” used a “possible accelerant” to set the dog on fire.

Police say they did a thorough search of the area, but no one has been arrested. Detectives will be following up.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.