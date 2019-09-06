× Heading to the Browns’ game? Lyft is offering discounts for the home opener

CLEVELAND-Are you ready for some football? Lyft is kicking off the Browns’ home opener with a special offer to fans.

Lyft will be offering a discount code to Clevelanders who will be downtown on Sunday to tailgate and kickoff the season.

Fans can use the code DAWGPOUNDCLE to receive 20% off of one ride home from First Energy Stadium.on Sunday, Sept 8, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cleveland police will also be handing out Lyft promo cards as part of the ride smart initiative.

According to the news release, to make it easier to find rides, the city will be allowing convenient pickup and drop off areas on the north side of Lakeside Ave. between east 9th and west 3rd.

To redeem the code, open the Lyft app, then tap on your profile image (upper left corner), followed by “promos.” Enter the promo code to ride smart.

