Fall-like feel for your weekend; chance of sprinkles Saturday

Posted 10:28 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32PM, September 6, 2019

CLEVELAND -- We’re a little warmer Friday night, mainly because of some clouds. Plus, this brings in the chance of a few spotty showers overnight and into Saturday.

Your weekend starts off with a mostly cloudy sky, some clearing later in the afternoon, a few sprinkles and temps in the low 70s.

The Browns Home Opener: Fantastic football weather! Here we go, Brownies, here we go!!! You actually can dress with a Browns sweatshirt or hoodie! It’s going to be on the cool side.

The next weather system brings in humidity, rain and storms on Wednesday. Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

