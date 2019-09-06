Fall-like feel for your weekend; chance of sprinkles Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We’re a little warmer Friday night, mainly because of some clouds. Plus, this brings in the chance of a few spotty showers overnight and into Saturday.

Your weekend starts off with a mostly cloudy sky, some clearing later in the afternoon, a few sprinkles and temps in the low 70s.

The Browns Home Opener: Fantastic football weather! Here we go, Brownies, here we go!!! You actually can dress with a Browns sweatshirt or hoodie! It’s going to be on the cool side.

The next weather system brings in humidity, rain and storms on Wednesday. Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

