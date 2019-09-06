Demi Lovato is done editing her bathing suit pics

Demi Lovato is “Sorry Not Sorry” about her swimsuit photos.

The singer on Thursday posted an unedited picture of herself in a two-piece bathing suit.

It shows Lovato wearing shades, looking over her shoulder, with her cellulite visible.

The photo represents her “biggest fear,” she said.

“A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me.”

Lovato wants “this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards,” she said.

“So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.” she wrote. “It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet s**t.”

Lovato, 27, has been pretty open about her past struggles, including an eating disorder, addiction, mental illness and a 2018 overdose.

The former child actress and has been guest-starring on NBC’s “Will & Grace.”

She added a #nationalcelulliteday and said she hopes to help others be body positive.

“I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too,” Lovato concluded her post.