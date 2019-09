Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting the 'Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland' as one of Cleveland's Own.

Founded in 1850, the Ursuline Sisters were tasked with starting a catholic education system in Northeast Ohio.

Now more than 150 years later, the sisters continue their mission by helping the poor and marginalized in our community.

**To nominate a person or organization as one of Cleveland's Own click here**