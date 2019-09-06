× Cleveland mayor’s grandson to be arraigned next week on assault charges

CLEVELAND– The grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Monday, court officials said.

Frank Q. Jackson, 22, is charged with felonious assault, abduction and failure to comply. He was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail Thursday night, according to court records. A new mugshot was released Friday morning.

Jackson is accused of attacking an 18-year-old woman in June. The victim said he choked her, punched her and hit her with a metal truck hitch.

Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority reports indicted city prosecutors did not pursue charges against the mayor’s grandson because the victim did not want to press charges.

