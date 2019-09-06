Cleveland mayor’s grandson behind bars at county jail following indictment for assault, abduction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- An officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail confirmed that the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was locked up following an indictment on several charges including felonious assault and abduction.

Frank Q. Jackson, 22, turned himself in around 10 p.m. Thursday, the officer told FOX 8 News.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Jackson on one count of felonious assault, one count of abduction and two counts of failure to comply. The charges relate to an alleged attack on Jackson's girlfriend back in June.

On Thursday, Fox 8 obtained surveillance video connected to the assault that led to charges against Jackson.

Jackson's girlfriend accused him of choking and beating her with a metal object.

CMHA reports indicate that city prosecutors did not pursue charges against the mayor’s grandson because the victim did not want to press charges at the time.

Frank Q. Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.

