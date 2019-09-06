× Cleveland Browns’ OBJ named spokesperson for Pedialyte

ABBOTT Park, Illinois- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is adding a new title to his name. OBJ will serve as the creative director and ambassador for Pedialyte.

Pedialyte, which is located in the baby aisle at grocery stores and pharmacies, is known for rehydration and is used by people of all ages, including athletes.

“I learned about Pedialyte from my mom,” said Beckham, “and since then I’ve been turning to it not just when I am training or playing, but also when I’m traveling, whenever I need it because it works. Now, I’m excited to tell my fans all about it.”

As part of his role, Beckham will contribute ideas to marketing, content and product development.

“The secret’s out that Pedialyte is evangelized by athletes in locker rooms nationwide as a great option for advanced rehydration,” said Chris Calamari, vice president, and general

manager, Pediatric Nutrition at Abbott. and working with OBJ to share that message was a natural choice for our brand. ”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

**More on OBJ here**