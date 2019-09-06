Cleveland Browns’ OBJ named spokesperson for Pedialyte

Posted 11:18 am, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, September 6, 2019

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 23: Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 23, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ABBOTT Park, Illinois- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is adding a new title to his name. OBJ will serve as the creative director and ambassador for Pedialyte.

Pedialyte, which is located in the baby aisle at grocery stores and pharmacies, is known for rehydration and is used by people of all ages, including athletes.

“I learned about Pedialyte from my mom,” said Beckham, “and since then I’ve been turning to it not just when I am training or playing, but also when I’m traveling, whenever I need it because it works. Now, I’m excited to tell my fans all about it.”

As part of his role, Beckham will contribute ideas to marketing, content and product development.

“The secret’s out that Pedialyte is evangelized by athletes in locker rooms nationwide as a great option for advanced rehydration,” said Chris Calamari, vice president, and general
manager, Pediatric Nutrition at Abbott. and working with OBJ to share that message was a natural choice for our brand. ”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

**More on OBJ here**

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.