× Authorities recover roller coaster stolen from Ohio fairgrounds

UNION COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Union County, Ohio, recovered the roller coaster that was stolen from the fairgrounds.

According to the Union County Sheriff, the amusement park ride was recovered Friday in Cardington, Ohio.

Go-Gator carnival coaster was reported stolen from the Union County Fairgrounds in Marysville on August 28.

The roller coaster was on a purple and green trailer and has alligator-designed train cars which are about 20 feet total in length. The sheriff’s office said the trailer had a rear license plate, 22-1246A, registered in Maine.

Authorities asked the community for help identifying a white pick-up truck — a white Dodge RAM 2500 (or larger) model with a flat bed, that has no visible front plate, and was reportedly pulling the stolen trailer.

As of Friday no arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.

The sheriff thanks the public for providing information that lead to the ride’s recovery.