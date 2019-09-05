‘What strength looks like’: Powerful photos show husband shave wife’s head as she battles breast cancer

ARKANSAS — It’s what strength looks like.

Powerful photos that have been shared hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook show a husband shaving his wife’s head as she bravely battles breast cancer.

Mandy Parks Photography took the pictures of Charlie and Kelsey Johnson and posted them on Facebook.

She wrote: “Strong women aren’t simply born. They are made by the storms they walk through. From the pain, mistakes, and heartache we achieve pride and strength.

I don’t know who needs to see this today. Or yesterday. Or someone you know might get this phone call tomorrow. Show them what strength looks like. Let them know they are not alone. Stand by them as they kick this like the warrior they are!

Thank you to Charlie Johnson and Kelsey Johnson for allowing me to capture the pain, beauty and bravery it took to spread this message. Prayers to you both in the fight! I love you guys!”

According to PEOPLE, when Charlie was diagnosed with cancer she decided to take control of her outlook, and she and her husband worked with Parks to show their cancer journey together.

Parks told PEOPLE, “We started talking about doing this photoshoot and I said, ‘Why don’t you be the one who takes your hair, not cancer?'”

The incredible photos have been shared over 300,000 times; thousands of other cancer survivors have left their inspirational stories in the comments.

**The moving photos you see in this story were shared by Mandy Parks Photography **