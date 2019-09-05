× ‘We’re here:’ Myles Garrett writes about start of Browns season

CLEVELAND– It’s Week 1 of the NFL season and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has a message: “We’re here.”

Garrett wrote a piece for The Players’ Tribune, which was published on Thursday. In it, he talks about the changing narrative around a team that has struggled for so long.

“We’ve gone and taken what a Cleveland Browns team is ‘supposed’ to do, in people’s minds, and we’ve changed that from this curse into this gift. Into an opportunity,” Garrett wrote. “And that’s what our team has always been about, to me, for as long as I’ve been here. Opportunity.”

He called the 0-16 season his rookie year, “16 missed opportunities.”

The Pro Bowler also addressed the moment Baker Mayfield clicked with the team. It wasn’t the win against the Jets that broke the losing streak, it was the Week 13 loss to the Texans. The Browns were down 23-0 at the half. Garrett said Mayfield stayed quiet at halftime, as if he had the power to refuse the first two quarters happened.

“But that was one of those losses where, even in the moment, you could see a silver lining. Because guys came away from it knowing Baker was for real. They came away from it knowing we had a quarterback,” Garrett said.

Garrett ended the piece by thanking Browns fans, calling them the best in the NFL.

