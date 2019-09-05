Weather: Sunny and comfortable

It’ll be chilly by dawn as we drop into the lower 50s.  Beautiful weather will wrap-up the week and lead us into a lovely weekend overall. Weak front approaches late Friday evening/early Saturday. More on whether or not a few showers could develop later today, Right now we’ll keep the forecast dry and adjust soon if need be.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

UPDATE *HURRICANE DORIAN* – Winds of 110 mph…strong category 2 hurricane, moving NNW at 7 MPH.  Remember that winds are just one element to worry about. Heavy rainfall and storm surge are the bigger concerns along the Carolina coastline!

Forecast track of Dorian:  Notice how the hurricane force winds stay just offshore until it reaches the Carolina coastline.

The forecast track has been extremely consistent over the last 2 days keeping the eye of the storm off the Florida coastline. There is a higher likelihood for the eye to get within 10 miles of the Carolina coastline Thursday/Friday.

