Video: Princess Charlotte arrives for first day of school with Kate and William

Princess Charlotte, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived for her first day at school on Wednesday morning.

Charlotte, age 4 and fourth in line to the throne, was dropped off by her parents at Thomas’s Battersea, along with her older brother Prince George who also attends the fee-paying south London school.

Kensington Palace tweeted a video showing the Cambridges completing the school run this morning.

Thomas’s Battersea educates 560 boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 13 and charges £6,429 (about $7,900) per term, according to the school’s website.

Since her older brother also studies there, Prince Charlotte will receive a sibling discount which will reduce the cost to £6,305.