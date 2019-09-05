US postal worker accused of making up story about assault after accidentally discharging his gun

CANTON, Ohio — A US postal worker is facing multiple charges after accidentally discharging his gun and then allegedly lying about it.

According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Harry Lewis Royal tried to cover up what happened on Thursday by telling deputies he’d been assaulted. They said he even fired a second shot at the windshield of his mail truck to make it more believable.

Deputies took him into custody where he remains behind bars.

Royal is charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, inducing panic, vandalism, and falsification.