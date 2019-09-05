Student stabs teacher at Parma Heights alternative school

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio– An 18-year-old student at the Positive Education Program stabbed a teacher on Wednesday, Parma Heights police said.

Officers were called to the school on Pearl Road at about 10 a.m. Police said the student resisted arrest so officers used a taser.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.

Police said the cause of the attack is still under investigation.

The case was turned over the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office to determine charges.