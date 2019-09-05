× Show Info: September 5, 2019

Perfectly Imperfect Produce

Ashley Weingart, Founder of Perfectly Imperfect Produce, shares a recipe for ABC Muffins.

Perfectly Imperfect Produce

Back to School – Back to Healthy!

Now-9/30

Save 50% off first subscription box

CODE: BACKTOHEALTHY

www.perfectlyimperfectproduce.com

Tacologist

Located in Uptown!

11409 Euclid Ave., Cleveland 44106

216.400.7242

http://www.tacologist.net/

Rory Scovel

Sept 5-7

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Haymarket Cleveland

530 Euclid Ave., Ste. 23-7, Cleveland 44115

https://haymarketcleveland.com/

Elsewhere Botanicals

Katie Cutshaw from Elsewhere Botannicals chats about low maintenance plants that could be good for dorm or office.

Elsewhere Botanicals

10a-4p Saturday

Cleveland Bazaar: Summer 2019

Market Square Park

Across from The West Side Market

facebook.com/elsewherebotanicals

How to Choose a Color Scheme

Amy Vartenuk, Owner of Rough Diamond Studios, has a few great tips for choosing a color scheme for any project.

Stir Studio Kitchen

Charlie Denk, Owner of Stir Studio Kitchen, demonstrates how to make fresh pasta. It’s just one of the many skills you can learn at the new cooking school in Ohio City.

4461 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

Empty Bin Zero Waste

310 4th St. NW Canton

330.815.0529

https://www.emptybinzerowaste.com

www.instagram.com/emptybinzerowaste

www.facebook.com/emptybinzerowaste