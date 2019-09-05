Show Info: September 5, 2019
Perfectly Imperfect Produce
Ashley Weingart, Founder of Perfectly Imperfect Produce, shares a recipe for ABC Muffins.
Back to School – Back to Healthy!
Now-9/30
Save 50% off first subscription box
CODE: BACKTOHEALTHY
www.perfectlyimperfectproduce.com
Tacologist
Located in Uptown!
11409 Euclid Ave., Cleveland 44106
216.400.7242
http://www.tacologist.net/
Rory Scovel
Sept 5-7
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Haymarket Cleveland
530 Euclid Ave., Ste. 23-7, Cleveland 44115
https://haymarketcleveland.com/
Elsewhere Botanicals
Katie Cutshaw from Elsewhere Botannicals chats about low maintenance plants that could be good for dorm or office.
10a-4p Saturday
Cleveland Bazaar: Summer 2019
Market Square Park
Across from The West Side Market
facebook.com/elsewherebotanicals
How to Choose a Color Scheme
Amy Vartenuk, Owner of Rough Diamond Studios, has a few great tips for choosing a color scheme for any project.
Stir Studio Kitchen
Charlie Denk, Owner of Stir Studio Kitchen, demonstrates how to make fresh pasta. It’s just one of the many skills you can learn at the new cooking school in Ohio City.
4461 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
Empty Bin Zero Waste
310 4th St. NW Canton
330.815.0529
https://www.emptybinzerowaste.com
www.instagram.com/emptybinzerowaste
www.facebook.com/emptybinzerowaste