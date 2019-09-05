Sentencing for Willoughby man who abandoned sick dog in near-freezing weather

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– The man who pleaded guilty to abandoning his sick dog will be sentenced in Willoughby Municipal Court on Thursday.

Alvaro Torres, 40, of Willoughby, changed his plea last month to guilty on charges of cruelty to companion animals, also known as Goddard’s Law.

Police said the dog was left in a wooded area near Erie Road with a cage and pillow, and no food or water. She was found on Dec. 4 in near-freezing temperatures and taken to the Lake County Dog Shelter, where she was named Lucy.

The pit bull mix had serious health issues, including a large tumor, which was removed.

