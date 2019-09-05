Royal Caribbean sending ship full of water, food & supplies to areas in Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. — Royal Caribbean is taking a ship full of supplies to areas in the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The cruise line said Thursday it’s bringing over 43,000 bottles of water, 10,000 meals, generators and other supplies to the island.

Royal Caribbean’s chief meteorologist James Van Fleet tweeted photos of the thousands of meals being delivered to Grand Bahama, saying cooks and crew members were up all night Wednesday prepping chicken, rice and fresh fruit.

Van Fleet added that they would be prepping more meals Thursday night, too.

Our @RoyalCaribbean #EmpressoftheSeas Cooks and Crew were up all night prepping 10,000 meals for #GrandBahama! Chicken, rice, fresh fuit, and we are doing it again tomorrow! #BahamaStrong https://t.co/5uXPMIW8C6 pic.twitter.com/yMuB6l9dza — James Van Fleet (@JamesVanFleet) September 5, 2019

Royal Caribbean added that they’re “just getting started” and are “working with the Bahamian government and other partners to see how we can best continue to assist.”

They encourage anyone who would like to make contributions to do so here.

We’re with you Bahamas. In the wake of Dorian, we’re mobilizing our fleet to help those who need it. In partnership with the Bahamian government & The Bahamas Feeding Network tomorrow we’ll deliver +43k water bottles, 10k meals, generators, supplies & we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/inTc7RDAJn — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) September 5, 2019

