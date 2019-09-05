Portion of ‘Maria’s Field of Hope Avon’ has started to bloom

AVON, Ohio — A portion of Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon has begun to bloom.

According to Prayers from Maria, the Avon field has experienced soil nutrient challenges this year causing some of the flowers to bloom shorter than expected.

However the organization says the field is still beautiful. There are five different sunflower varieties planted in the Avon field this year, allowing the group to experiment with size and length of bloom.

Prayers from Maria says they are still unsure when the other flower varieties will bloom, but are ensuring followers that they will provide updates as the flowers continue to grow.

The organization also encourages people to visit their new location, Maria’s Field of Hope at Cedar Point, which is currently in full bloom.

The new field was planted next to Cedar Point’s Express Hotel located at 1201 Cedar Point Drive. Visitors do not need to enter the amusement park to visit the field.

Prayers from Maria raises money for research of glioma brain tumors and treatment. It honors Maria McNamara who passed away in 2007 at the age of 7. Her parents have made it their mission to help find a cure.

The FOX 8 Fox Trot in 2015 benefited Prayers from Maria.

More on Prayers From Maria, here.