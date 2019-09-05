Ohio man accused of impersonating nurse, treating patients without license since 2015

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 27-year-old man is facing a dozen charges after he was caught allegedly impersonating a nurse.

According the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Martez Rhandell Morris was taken into custody on Thursday.

Investigators said he stole the identity of a licensed practical nurse and then used that information to get hired at home health agencies in the Cincinnati area. Several of the patients in his care were said to be children.

He has reportedly been doing this since late 2015.

Below is a list of all charges against Morris:

Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity: 1 Count (F1)

Identity Fraud Against a Person in a Protected Class: 1 Count (F2)

Identity Fraud: 1 Count (F3)

Tampering with Records: 1 Count (F3)

Telecommunications Fraud: 1 Count (F3)

Medicaid Fraud: 1 Count (F4)

Falsification in a Theft Offense: 1 Count (F4)

Practicing Nursing Without a License: 2 Counts (F5)

Endangering Children: 3 Counts (M1)