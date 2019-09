Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Daiahmya Felder, 14, was last seen July 7 on Oxford Avenue in Akron.

She was wearing a black and white sports bra, a blue and white coat with word Pink written on the back and jeans.

Daiahmya has run away before and usually goes to the Kenmore area of Akron.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call Akron police.

