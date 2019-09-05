× Man appears in court in death of 14-year-old Carroll County boy

CARROLLTON, Ohio– The man charged in the death of 14-year-old Jonathon Minard will appear in Carroll County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Matthew Little, 30, of Carrollton, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, corruption another with drugs, tampering with evidence and cross abuse of a corpse.

Minard was last seen on April 13 when he went to a farm to milk cows. His body was found in a shallow grave in Washington Township six days later.

The Carroll County coroner determined he suffered a fentanyl overdose

