Live video: Man accused of hitting officer with ATV appears in court

CLEVELAND– The man accused of hitting a Cleveland officer with an all-terrain vehicle will appear in court Thursday morning.

Jordan Butler is charged with felonious assault of a police officer.

It happened when a police supervisor tried to perform a traffic stop at East 55th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland on Aug. 11. Police said Butler fled on his ATV, which was captured on body camera video.

At the same time, more than a hundred dirt bikes and ATVs were creating chaos on city streets.

Dozens of people called police to report the group.

“There were bikes doing wheelies, four-wheelers doing wheelies, cars driving on the yards. It was insane. It was four and a half minutes of insanity,” one witness said.