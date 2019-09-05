Kaulig Companies is teaming up with a Cleveland native to manage some of the world’s top athletes including many here in Northeast Ohio.

The company has hired ASTR founder Jim Walter as president of the newly-formed Kaulig Sports and Entertainment division.

Walter is a graduate of Saint Ignatius High School and will be bringing his success and world class athlete roster to Kaulig.

Matt Kaulig and Kaulig Companies’ new division already has a high-profile roster including UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic as well as several NFL and MLB stars.

Kaulig Companies has several divisions including Kaulig Capital, Kaulig Media and Kaulig Giving, which is featured on FOX 8.