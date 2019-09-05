I-Team: US Marshals say Cuyahoga County Jail escapee caught after going to former workplace

Ferdinand Torres Vargas

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the man who escaped from the Cuyahoga County Jail this week has been caught.

Ferdinand Torres-Vargas, 30, was put behind bars on charges including domestic violence.

The U.S. Marshals office said the suspect escaped Tuesday evening. Marshals tell the I-Team Torres-Vargas went to where he used to work in Brooklyn; they called police and police called the Marshals.

The FOX 8 I-Team was the first to confirm the Cuyahoga County Jail was on lockdown Wednesday while corrections officers tried to find the suspect.

A  $2,500 reward had been offered.  US Marshal Pete Elliott  says someone will get that money for the tip.

