× I-Team: US Marshals say Cuyahoga County Jail escapee caught after going to former workplace

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the man who escaped from the Cuyahoga County Jail this week has been caught.

Ferdinand Torres-Vargas, 30, was put behind bars on charges including domestic violence.

The U.S. Marshals office said the suspect escaped Tuesday evening. Marshals tell the I-Team Torres-Vargas went to where he used to work in Brooklyn; they called police and police called the Marshals.

The FOX 8 I-Team was the first to confirm the Cuyahoga County Jail was on lockdown Wednesday while corrections officers tried to find the suspect.

A $2,500 reward had been offered. US Marshal Pete Elliott says someone will get that money for the tip.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com; we will update this story as soon as we learn more.

**Continuing coverage on the Cuyahoga County Jail**

41.499320 -81.694361