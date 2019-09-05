Grab your umbrellas! Chance of spotty showers Friday

CLEVELAND - High pressure overhead providing a clear, calm and cool Thursday night.  Temperatures will drop into the low 50’s with some backyards in the 40’s once again.  A chilly start, with the potential of patchy showers early Friday morning and mainly east.

Friday will feature  highs in the low-mid 70’s.  Sunny to start, then clouds gradually increase as a weak disturbance moves in. There is a slight risk of spotty showers as we head into the later half of the day.  Friday night football games will likely be rain-free.

