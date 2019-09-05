Fox Recipe Box: Plum & Peach Panzanella Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh — Panzanella salad is a popular Tuscan dish typically served with soaked stale bread and ripe tomatoes. Meghan Sedivy, a dietitian with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, puts a unique twist on her version of this recipe. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learned how stone fruit can transform a panzanella salad into a tasty feast.
Plum & Peach Panzanella Salad
- 3 Tbsp. plus ½ cup Fresh Thyme extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 3 cups Fresh Thyme sourdough bread cut into ¾-inch cubes
- 2 fresh plums, pitted and thinly sliced
- 4 fresh peaches, sliced
- 1 cup multi-color cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/3 cup chopped red onion
- ¼ cup Fresh Thyme organic red wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. agave nectar
- 1/3 cup loosely packed small fresh mint leaves
- Fresh Thyme fine sea salt and organic ground black pepper, to taste
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a large rimmed baking pan with parchment paper; set aside. In a medium bowl, drizzle 3 Tbsp. olive oil over the bread cubes; toss until combined. Spread bread cubes in prepared pan. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove from oven and cool.
- In a large bowl, combine plums, peaches, tomatoes, and onion. In a small bowl, whisk together remaining ½ cup olive oil, red wine vinegar, and agave nectar; add to fruit mixture and let stand at least 30 minutes. Note: The fruit mixture may be made several hours to 1 day in advance to let flavors develop.
- When ready to serve, add bread and mint to fruit mixture; toss until evenly coated. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve in individual bowls.
- Each serving contains: 507 calories, 23 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 554 mg sodium, 65 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 13 g sugar, 11 g protein. Daily values: 6% vitamin A, 9% vitamin C, 6% calcium, 17% iron.